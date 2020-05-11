New Delhi: In yet another tragedy involving migrant workers returning to their native places amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown, a 26-year-old native of East Champaran in Bihar, forced to cycle back home from Delhi, died after being hit by a car in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow. Also Read - Along With Shramik Trains, Bihar Govt May Allow Migrants to Return Home in Private Vehicles Too

While the incident took place on Saturday, the car driver was arrested a day later. The deceased was identified as 26-year-old Sagheer Ansari. He is survived by his wife and three children.

The victim was among eight migrant workers who had started their journey from the national capital, on six bicycles, in a bid to cover over a thousand kilometres to reach home. They had covered just about half the distance, and reached Lucknow after five days, when the accident took place.

At around 10 AM, the group was sitting on a road divider after having breakfast when the car lost control and hit the victim after hitting the divider. The others, however, were saved by a tree planted on the concrete partition.

Following this, he was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while being treated. Later, some money was arranged for an ambulance to take his body home.

On Thursday, in Lucknow itself, a couple returning to Chhattisgarh was killed in a road accident; however, their two children-both under the age of five-survived.

Then, a day later, at least 16 migrants were killed after they slept on railway tracks in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad and, in the process, were run over by a goods train. On Sunday, 5 labourers were killed and 11 injured, when a truck taking them from Hyderabad to Agra overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur.

Last week, the Centre had given permission to state governments to run special trains to ferry migrants home.