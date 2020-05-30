New Delhi: Marking the first anniversary of his second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wrote an open letter people of India and asserted that the country has started traversing on the path to ‘victory’ in its long battle against COVID-19. In the letter, he also acknowledged “tremendous suffering” of migrant workers among others. “In a crisis of this magnitude, it can certainly not be claimed that no one suffered any inconvenience or discomfort. Our labourers, migrant workers, artisans and craftsmen in small scale industries, hawkers and such fellow countrymen have undergone tremendous suffering. We are working in a united and determined way to alleviate their troubles”, Modi said, referring to the pandemic, that has killed more than 4,500 across the country. Also Read - Lockdown 5.0: CMs Favour Extension of Lockdown With Economic Relaxation, Amit Shah Briefs Modi Ahead of May 31

He also lauded people for displaying patience so far and asked then to continue to do so. "We have to take care to ensure that inconveniences that we are facing do not turn into disasters. Hence, it is very important for every Indian to follow all rules and guidelines. We have displayed patience so far and we should continue to do so. This is one of the important reasons for India being safer and in a better state than many other countries. This is a long battle but we have started traversing on the path of victory, and victory is our collective resolve."

Referring to the post-COVID world, the prime minister said there is a widespread debate on how the economies of various countries, including India's, will recover. "However, given the way India has surprised the world with its unity and resolve in the fight against coronavirus, there is a firm belief that we will also set an example in economic revival," Modi asserted.

Pitching for self-reliance, he said it is the “need of the hour.” “We have to move forward based on our own abilities, in our own way, and there is only one way to do it – Aatmanirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India,” he said.

PM Modi also talked about cyclone Amphan, which left West Bengal devastated. “In the last few days, a super cyclone has wreaked havoc in parts of West Bengal and Odisha. Here too, the resilience of the people of these states is noteworthy. Their courage inspires the people of India.”

“In 2019, the people of India voted not merely for continuity but also with a dream of taking India to new heights. A dream of making India a global leader. The decisions taken in the last one year are directed at fulfilling this dream”, the Prime Minister’s letter read.

“Today, 130 crore people feel involved and integrated in the development trajectory of the nation. The light of ‘Jan Shakti‘ and ‘Rashtra Shakti’ has ignited the entire nation. Powered by the Mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas‘ India is marching forward in all spheres”, Modi said in a letter, addressed to the people of India.

Listing some of the achievements of his government, the Prime Minister further said,”Article 370 furthered the spirit of national unity and integration. The Ram Mandir judgment, delivered unanimously by the Honourable Supreme Court of India, brought an amicable end to a debate persisting for centuries. The barbaric practice of Triple Talaq has been confined to the dustbin of history. Amendment to the Citizenship Act was an expression of India’s compassion and spirit of inclusiveness.”

“But there have been many other decisions that have added momentum to the nation’s development trajectory. The creation of the post of the Chief of Defence Staff was a long pending reform that has improved coordination among the armed forces. At the same time, India has stepped up preparations for Mission Gaganyaan”, he asserted.

He added,”Empowering the poor, farmers, women and youth has remained our priority. PM Kisan Samman Nidhi now includes all farmers. In just one year, more than Rs 72,000 crore has been deposited in the accounts of over 9,50,00,000 lakh farmers. The Jal Jeevan Mission will ensure supply of potable drinking water through piped connections to over 15 crore rural households.”