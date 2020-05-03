New Delhi: Scores of migrant workers, seeking entry in Madhya Pradesh to proceed to Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday blocked National Highway-3 in MP’s Barwani and pelted stones at police personnel. Also Read - Disturbing! 18 Migrants Travel From Indore to Lucknow in a Cement Mixer

“We spoke to them after which the highway has been cleared. Three police personnel have received minor injuries,” District collector Amit Tomar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The protest took place at Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border where thousands of migrant workers, on their way back from the western state, were on Thursday stopped by Barwani district administration from entering the state after the UP government sealed its borders with MP.

The workers were trying to enter Madhya Pradesh from the Agra-Mumbai National Highway, also known as National Highway-3.

Notably, in the last few days, migrant workers have staged protests, some of which turned violent, in different states, demanding that they be sent back to their native states. While Surat in Gujarat has witnessed at least three protests, Mumbai and Hyderabad, too, have witnessed protests by migrant workers.

On Wednesday, the central government finally allowed interstate movement, only via government buses, so that migrant workers and others, stranded in different parts of the country due to the lockdown, can return to their native places.

However, two days later, on Friday, it modified its order and also allowed special trains to be run, after requests by state governments in this regard.

Later in the day, it also announced, for a second time, extension of the lockdown-till May 17.