New Delhi: Two days after the migrants’ crisis came to limelight in Bandra, the Shiv Sena on Thursday said the Maharashtra government will expose the conspiracy behind the recent migrants’ unrest in Mumbai. Also Read - Lockdown 2.0: After Bandra, Surat Incidents, Delhi Govt Shifts Migrant Workers to Night Shelters

Writing a piece in the editorial in Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, the Sena accused the opposition BJP of leaving no chance to disturb the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation in the state. Also Read - Govt Must Take Precautionary Steps to Avoid Repeat of Bandra Gathering, Says Pawar

Th Sena further said that outstation trains depart not just from suburban Bandra, but also from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai Central and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in the metropolis. But, the crowd gathered only at Bandra. Also Read - Who is Vinay Dubey, Accused of Inciting Migrant Workers at Bandra Station?

However, the Television news channels completely ignored a similar situation at Surat in Gujarat, the Sena in the editorial claimed.

“What do you call this? It is a big conspiracy and we will unmask it. The state government will nail attempts to see the coronavirus crisis as an opportunity to create disturbance. We are sad that the opposition should stoop to a new low,” the Saamana said.

The development comes as more than 1,000 migrant workers gathered near Bandra station on Tuesday demanding transport arrangements to go back to their native places. This incident happened just hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the coronavirus-enforced curbs till May 3.

Saying that the present crisis has affected a cross-section of society, the Sena said the daily wagers are the worst hit and the government needs to take a different stand for poor people.

“The country is in a financial crisis, and running a state is also not easy. Till yesterday, the state looked after these people and now they want to run away. This is ‘beimani’ (cheating). Those who stay here in critical times are the real sons of the soil,” the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said.