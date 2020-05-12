New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the nation at 8 PM today, media reports suggested that he may speak on the crisis of thousands of migrants who are on the move across the country. Also Read - Ahead of PM Modi's Address to Nation at 8 PM, Did Aviation Ministry Hint at Resuming Domestic Flights?

At this time of corona crisis, these migrant workers are desperate to reach their home after losing their jobs and payment during the lockdown. They are trying to reach their home either by walking, cycling or hitching rides on trucks or even riding autorickshaws. On the way, many of them have lost their lives in accidents or due to hunger and exhaustion.

Meanwhile, the Central government has arranged Special Shramik Trains for their movement during the lockdown.

During his interaction with the chief ministers, PM Modi had on Monday said the movement of migrant workers would impact states. He said that it is human nature to go home at a critical time like this.

Apart from migrants’ issue, PM Modi is also likely to speak on issues related to the lockdown and the economy of the country.

A day after addressing the chief minister of all states and UTs, PM Modi will address the nation at 8 PM on Tuesday to discuss the road ahead after May 17, when the nationwide lockdown will end.

However, this will be PM Modi’s fifth address since he announced the lockdown in late March to slow the spread of the highly infectious COVID-19.

In his March 19 address, PM Modi had announced a jantaa curfew on March 22. On March 24, he announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown. On April 14, he extended the lockdown period till May 3. On April 3, in a video message, PM Modi asked the nation to light lamps for frontline corona warriors on April 5. However, the lockdown was further extended till May 17 by the Home Ministry.