New Delhi: The lockdown has already caused immense misery to migrants workers across India. Many of them, left without work and wages, have been scrambling to return to their villages. Taking note of the hardships of these workers, many of whom have been walking on foot to reach their home, the government decided to run special trains to help them with the transportation. But the journey has not been easy and riddled with all sorts of difficulties.

According to a report by New18, hundreds of migrants labourers in Mumbai had boarded a train to finally reach their hometowns in Uttar Pradesh. However, little did they know that when they get up in the morning, they would find themselves in Odisha and not in their intended destination of Gorakhpur.

Yes, you heard that right! The train had gone on a different route. According to the report by the news channel, the migrants workers in question were told that the driver had lost his way.

However, the railways said the change in route was by design to clear out the congestion.

As of now, the workers are stranded in Odisha, waiting earnestly to reach their hometowns.