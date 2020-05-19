New Delhi: Almost a month after thousands of migrants gathered outside Mumbai’s Bandra railway station over rumours of trains being arranged to take them home, similar scenes were witnessed outside the station on Tuesday as well, over rumours of special trains being run to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan Reacts on Bandra Crisis, Attack on Doctors, Says 'Crazy Behaviour Doesn't Come as Surprise in India'

According to reports, migrant labourers started arriving at the station at around 9 AM, but, within hours, around 4,000-5,000 ended up gathering outside. There are also reports that they had received phone calls from police stations about special trains being arranged for them.

However, only 1,000 people, who had registered for the ‘Shramik Special’ trains were allowed to enter the station. The rest were dispersed and the area was completely cleared by the Mumbai Police.

Maharashtra: The crowd that had gathered at Bandra railway station in Mumbai earlier today, to board a 'Shramik Special' train to Bihar, has been completely cleared now by the police. Only people who had registered themselves (about 1000) were allowed to board the train. pic.twitter.com/wl3Q6fiD7Q — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020

Notably, the Centre had, earlier this month, announced ‘Shramik Special’ trains to ferry migrant labourers who found themselves stuck in different parts of the country due to the nationwide lockdown. However, despite this, migrants have been trying to reach their native places on their own.

Last month, on April 14, the day nationwide lockdown was extended till May 3, migrants had gathered outside the station, wanting to go home. A man named Vinay Dubey was arrested the same day by the police for ‘misleading’ the migrants.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has frequently requested them to keep patience, assuring them of a safe return home.

The lockdown, in effect since March 25, was later extended till May 17 and then till May 31.