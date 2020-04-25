New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday lauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directive to officials to bring back its workers stuck in various states due to the coronavirus lockdown, calling it a ‘positive step’ in that direction. Also Read - Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath to Rehabilitate Migrants Stuck Amid Lockdown

CM Yogi, notably, had on Friday given officials two weeks to bring some of its workers back to the state. The workers, on their return, will undergo 14-day quarantine at government shelter homes, after which they will be sent to their homes with food grain and cash.

Today, the Congress general secretary tweeted in Hindi: "I thank the Uttar Pradesh government for its initiative to bring back some of its workers stranded in various states. We have been stressing on this issue and this is a positive step in that direction. For it to be fully successful, a plan needs to be made to bring back rest of the workers as well."

“If all of us cooperate with each other like this, our fight against our fight against coronavirus will only be strengthened,” she further stated.

.. रूख से देश के हित में हम सब कोऑपरेट करते रहें तो कोरोना से लड़ने मे बहुत मजबूती प्राप्त होगी। 2/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 24, 2020

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh had also become the first state to bring back its students stranded in the coaching hub of Kota, in Rajasthan.

Notably, migrant workers across the country have been stranded in different states due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown, announced to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. With no work to do, many of them have tried to return to their home states, that too by foot, as public transport has been shut as a part of the lockdown.

There have also been instances of protests by migrant workers, especially in Maharashtra and Gujarat, who have demanded that arrangements be made to take them back to their home states.

The Chief Ministers have repeatedly raised the migrant issue in their videoconferences with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.