Mumbai: Bollywood singer Mika Singh on Wednesday apologised for performing in Karachi even as tensions between Pakistan and India escalated over latter’s revocation of Article 370 of its Constitution, thereby scrapping ‘special status’ of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at a press conference to explain his side of the controversy, the singer called the timing of his performance in Pakistan and India revoking Article 370 a ‘coincidence’.

Mika said, “ It wasn’t that I was adamant on performing there, it was a coincidence that I went there and Article 370 happened. If I made a mistake, I apologise to the federation and the nation”.

Singer Mika Singh on his performance in Pakistan: It wasn't that I was adamant on performing there, it was a coincidence that I went there and #Article370 happened. If I made a mistake, I apologise to the federation and the nation. pic.twitter.com/3rU2p5nG36 — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2019

There was widespread outrage across the country as videos emerged of Mika performing at a wedding ceremony of a billionaire’s daughter in the commercial capital of Pakistan. The said billionaire is reportedly a cousin of former Pakistan President and Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Pervez Musharraf.

As outrage grew, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) banned the singer from the Indian film industry. The film body had also put an unconditional ban on the singer and boycotted him from all the movies and music contracts with the entertainment companies.

The body had also accused him of putting money before the nation’s pride and warned that if anyone in India worked with him, they would face legal consequences in a court of law.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 5 had announced the government’s decision to do away with Article 370, days after massive deployment of troops in the Valley had triggered speculations that ‘something big’ was on the cards.