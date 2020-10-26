New Delhi: US Secretary of state Mike Pompeo is scheduled to arrive in India on Monday for the US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. The dialogue is programmed just a week ahead of the American presidential election and in the midst of India’s festering border row with China. Also Read - 'Wheels Up': US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Reach New Delhi Today
- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be visiting New Delhi with Defense Secretary Mark Esper for the third US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. The 2+2 Dialogue will be held on October 27.
- In New Delhi, Pompeo and Esper and their Indian counterparts will lead the third annual US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue to advance the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and expand cooperation to promote stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and the world.
- Pompeo and Esper will hold meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh for the US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.
- The visiting leaders will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hold discussions with other government and business leaders on ways to advance the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.
- The foreign leaders will be holding a meeting with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval as well.
- A series of bilateral, regional and global issues including China’s efforts to expand influence in the Indo-Pacific region as well as its aggressive behaviour in eastern Ladakh is likely to be a part of discussion during the talks.
- The India-US 2+2 talks will focus on four themes — regional security cooperation, defense information sharing, military-to-military interactions, and defense trade.
- It is expected that the two sides may finally ink the long-pending BECA (Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement) agreement to further boost bilateral defence ties. The BECA will provide for sharing of high-end military technology, logistics and geospatial maps between the two countries.
- During his Asia trip from October 25 to 30, Pompeo will also travel to Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Indonesia, for productive conversations and discussions on a broad range of bilateral topics.