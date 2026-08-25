Milad-un-Nabi 2026: When Is Eid-e-Milad in India? Will schools, colleges, banks and offices remain open in your state? Check here

The holiday calendar for August 2026 includes Milad-un-Nabi/Eid-e-Milad among the festival-linked bank closures in some locations. Customers planning a branch visit should check the holiday calendar applicable to their city.

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New Delhi: Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Eid-e-Milad or Mawlid, will be observed in India tomorrow, i.e. tomorrow, according to the Central Government’s holiday calendar. The occasion is one of the key events of the Islamic calender which is marked by religious gatherings, spiritual lectures, special prayers, and community feasts.

It is important to note that the Central Government has listed August 26, as the gazetted holiday for Milad-un-Nabi. However, religious observance may vary by a day in some places depending on local moon-sighting practices.

The Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, and Milad-un-Nabi is observed on the 12th day of Rabi al-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar. The Union Government and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendars list Aug. 26 as the holiday date.

Here are some of the key details:

Milad un-Nabi holds a profound spiritual meaning for Islamic communities worldwide.

The tradition traces its roots back to the early centuries of Islam

The occassion gained formal public recognition during the Fatimid dynasty in Egypt, where public gatherings and recitations were organised to honour the Prophet.

Over time, rulers in regions such as Syria and Turkey expanded these observances into wider community celebrations.

One of the earliest well-documented large-scale public Mawlid celebrations was held in Erbil in the early 13th century

The celebration was held under Muzaffar al-Din Gökböri, a ruler and military commander associated with Saladin.

Are Schools Open Tomorrow?

It is often seen that schools follow the holiday calendar issued by their respective state education department, board, district administration or management. Therefore, students and parents should check the academic calendar or notice issued by their school.

Is Eid a Milad a bank holiday?

Milad un Nabi does not necessarily mean that every bank branch across India will shut as bank holidays are state- and city-specific. The holiday calendar for August 2026 includes Milad-un-Nabi/Eid-e-Milad among the festival-linked bank closures in some locations. Customers planning a branch visit should check the holiday calendar applicable to their city.