Milad-un-Nabi 2026: When Is Eid-e-Milad in India? Will schools, colleges, banks and offices remain open in your state? Check here

New Delhi: Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Eid-e-Milad or Mawlid, will be observed in India tomorrow, i.e. tomorrow, according to the Central Government’s holiday calendar. The occasion is one of the key events of the Islamic calender which is marked by religious gatherings, spiritual lectures, special prayers, and community feasts.
It is important to note that the Central Government has listed August 26, as the gazetted holiday for Milad-un-Nabi. However, religious observance may vary by a day in some places depending on local moon-sighting practices.
The Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, and Milad-un-Nabi is observed on the 12th day of Rabi al-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar. The Union Government and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendars list Aug. 26 as the holiday date.
It is often seen that schools follow the holiday calendar issued by their respective state education department, board, district administration or management. Therefore, students and parents should check the academic calendar or notice issued by their school.
Milad un Nabi does not necessarily mean that every bank branch across India will shut as bank holidays are state- and city-specific. The holiday calendar for August 2026 includes Milad-un-Nabi/Eid-e-Milad among the festival-linked bank closures in some locations. Customers planning a branch visit should check the holiday calendar applicable to their city.
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