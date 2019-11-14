New Delhi: Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, who was rushed to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital in the early hours of Monday after complaining of breathlessness, continues to be critical, reports have emerged quoting hospital sources.

The reports added that while health had indeed shown ‘marginal improvement,’ she would not be discharged from the hospital for the next 7-10 days. The legendary singer, who turned 90 on September 28, is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the hospital. Her condition is being monitored by a team of doctors led by Dr Patit Samdhani.

Earlier, in an official statement, her family said, “Lata di is stable and much better. Thank you very much for your prayers. We are awaiting her to be at her best so she can be home soon. Thank You for being with us and respecting our privacy.”

Separately, her PR team, in a statement on Monday, had said that her parameters were good. Thanking everyone for their prayers, the statement had added that an update would be given once she is discharged and comes home.

Popularly known as the ‘Nightingale of India,’ Lata Mangeshkar is a recipient of several awards including the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in the country, by the government in 2001. In 2007, the French government, too, conferred upon her the country’s highest civilian award-Officer of the Legion of Honour.

Besides Hindi, she has also sung songs in over 36 regional and foreign languages.