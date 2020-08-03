New Delhi: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Monday announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus, thus joining the growing list of politicians in the country contracting the deadly infection. Also Read - ‘ED, CBI Working With Agenda to Keep my Father in Custody For Long Time,’ Says Karti Chidambaram

In a tweet today, Karti, the son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, said, "I have just tested positive for #Covid. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice I am under home quarantine. I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol".

Notably, the news of the Lok Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga testing positive comes a day after Governor Banwarilal Purohit, too, tested positive for the virus.

With nearly 2.6 lakh cases of coronavirus thus far, including over 4,100 deaths, Tamil Nadu is the worst-hit state in India after Maharashtra. On Sunday, it registered a spike of 5,875 and 98 deaths, taking its overall tally to 2,57,613.

Also on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, too, tested positive for coronavirus. In the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, meanwhile, Swatantra Dev Singh-who heads the state unit of the ruling BJP-contracted the infection, while cabinet minister Kamal Rani Varun succumbed to the disease.