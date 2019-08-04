New Delhi: Former Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora on Sunday echoed Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s view on the probable pick for the party president.

Speaking to the media, Deora declared his pick to be amongst Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia to succeed Rahul Gandhi as the Congress president.

He said, “I agree with Punjab CM that new Congress President should be young, capable and possess electoral, administrative and organisational experience with a pan India appeal. In my view, Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia have these qualities and could provide strength to the party.”

Deora’s comments sent some ripples today since his resignation as Mumbai Congress chief was touted to be his stepping stone for a bigger role in the party at a national level. Speculations were rife that Milind Deora could also be in the race to become the party chief.

Meanwhile, this also comes the day the Congress Working Committee (CWC) decided to meet on August 10 to decide on a Working President.

“It has been decided to hold the next CWC meeting on 10th of August at 11 a.m. at AICC (All India Congress Committee),” Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal tweeted.

Congress has faced a severe leadership crisis for the last two months.

Although Rahul Gandhi has submitted his resignation as party President, it has not been accepted.