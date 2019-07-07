New Delhi: A day after senior Congress leaders convened an urgent meeting in the national capital, supposedly to discuss options for a ‘ young party leadership’, Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora stepped down from his post on Sunday.

In an unprecedented move, Deora who only recently replaced Sanjay Nirupam as the Mumbai Congress chief quit from the party post in ‘solidarity’ with Rahul Gandhi, who resigned as the party president earlier this week.

According to reports, Deora’s move comes in view of him expected to take charge of things in Delhi and play a more central role in party leadership.

Speaking to the media in Mumbai, Deora said, “I have suggested a three-member panel (to oversee the city party unit) and am being consulted by leaders to identify names. I look forward to play a national role to help stabilise the party. Needless to say, I will continue to guide and unite the Mumbai Congress.”

The 42-year-old has proposed a three-member team of senior party leaders to take charge of Mumbai Congress till at least the Maharashtra Assembly election is concluded.

This development comes after it was reported that young turks like Deora, Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia are being considered for the party top post in view of Gandhi’s resignation and Capt Amarinder Singh suggesting that young leaders hold the party’s reins now.