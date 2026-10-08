Milk Price Hike: Blue packet milk may cost Rs 54 as Karnataka government clears Rs 8/litre increase – EC clearance awaited

Nandini milk is going to become costlier by up to Rs 8/litre, with the state Cabinet approving the hike on Tuesday.

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Milk Price Hike: Blue packet milk may cost Rs 54 as Karnataka government clears Rs 8/litre increase - EC clearance awaited | Image: X

Milk Price Hike: What comes as bad news for the citizens of Karnataka is that Nandini milk is going to become costlier by up to Rs 8/litre as the DK Shivakumar government approved the price hike on Tuesday. However, the hike will not be implemented immediately due to the Model Code of Conduct for Legislative Council elections. If implemented, this will be the fifth revision in Nandini milk prices since November 2022. The government raised the prices by Rs 3 in November 2022, Rs 3 in July 2023, Rs 2 in June 2024 and Rs 4 in March 2025.

In June 2024, an additional 50 ml was given on every 1 litre packet, but KMF later withdrew the offer.

EC Clearance Needed

The orders have been put on hold as the government is waiting for clearance from the Election Commission. Meanwhile, the state Cabinet has authorised Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to take the decision on the price hike. According to the Cabinet ministers, prices hike is expected to be implemented from November 1.

Maximum To Go To Milk Producers

As per the proposal, out of Rs 8, Rs 6 will be given to producers, while Rs 2 will go to milk unions. If the state government passes the entire hike then the toned milk in the blue packet will cost Rs 54/litre. Currently 1 litre of toned milk is selling at Rs 46/litre.

“Due to the drought situation, farmers are facing crop losses and a shortage of fodder, among other problems. Protecting their interests is important for the government and hence the Cabinet approved the proposal to hike milk prices,” Economic Times quoted a minister as saying.

Rising Cost Behind Milk Price Hike

Recently, the milk unions met with the ministers and demanded Rs 8-Rs 10/litre price increase citing higher costs of feed, medicines and plastic packaging, etc. The transportation cost is also a major reason. They also highlighted Karnataka’s lower procurement price and other states prices.

Karnataka’s Procurement Price

According to the unions, the state government procures toned milk at Rs 35/litre. However, the procurement price in Andhra Pradesh is Rs 41.5, Rs 41.8 in Kerala, Rs 41 in Maharashtra and Rs 42.2 in Tamil Nadu.

Amul, Mother Dairy Prices Hike

Prominent dairy brands such as Amul and Mother Dairy had increased their milk prices in May by Rs 2/litre, citing rising operational costs and inflation.