Milk Price Hike: Tamil Nadu increases procurement price, milk prices cross Rs 100 in Mumbai

Tamil Nadu increased its milk procurement price by Rs 3 per litre, while Mumbai raised its wholesale milk price by Rs 9 per litre.

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Milk Price Hike: Tamil Nadu increases procurement price, milk prices cross Rs 100 in Mumbai | image x

Milk Price Hike: Milk and milk products are the daily essentials that we buy on daily basis and increase in their prices directly hit the monthly budget of any common man. Milk prices are set to increase in southern state Tamil Nadu and India’s commercial capital Mumbai, as dairy producers citing higher cattle feed, maintenance and increasing transportation costs.

Tamil Nadu Milk Price Hike

Notably, the southern state recorded a Rs 6/litre increase in milk procurement prices in less than two weeks. On Monday, CM Vijay announced Rs 3/litre hike in Aavin’s milk procurement price. Following the announcement the revised price is Rs 44/litre, earlier it was Rs 41/litre.

The increase is going to cost the TVK-led government an additional Rs 60 crore/month or 720 crore/year. The announcement came two weeks after the procurement rate was increased from 38 to 41/litre.

After the fresh increase, producers and dairy farmers will receive Rs 44/litre supplied through the cooperative network.

CM Vijay stated that his government has taken the decision to improve income of dairy farmers. He said that the increase will help the dairy farmers cope with increasing cost of fodder, veterinary care, and transportation. The TVK government said that around 3.15 lakh registered milk producers are going to get direct benefit from the revised price.

Mumbai Milk Price Hike

The Bombay Milk Producers Association has announced a Rs 9 per litre hike in wholesale milk prices fromTuesdayy. The milk prices will rise from Rs 93 to Rs 102 per litre. The association said that the price hike remains in effect until February 28, 2027. The dairy farmers said thatthe costs of green fodder, grain, higher transportation, and livestock maintenance expenses are affecting their margins, hence, they are forced to hike the prices.

The wholesale increase is likely to increase retail milk prices in the cit,y further raising the costs for dairy products, including daily essentials such as curd, paneer and sweets.

The prices have increased ahead of the festive season.