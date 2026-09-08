Milk price hike: Odisha government raises procurement price by Rs 2 per litre for dairy farmers from this date

Odisha government on Tuesday announced an increase of Rs 2 per litre in the milk procurement price paid to dairy farmers.

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Milk Price Hike: In a major move to provide direct benefit to more than 3 lakh dairy farmers, the Odisha government on Tuesday announced a Rs 2 per litre hike in the milk procurement price, effective September 11. The move is aimed at providing income support to milk producers and strengthening the dairy sector of the state. Giving details, Odisha Minister of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Gokulananda Mallick told ANI that over three lakh dairy farmers will benefit from the decision.

Odisha government has announced an increase of Rs 2 per litre in the milk procurement price paid to dairy farmers, effective from September 11. Odisha Minister of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department, Gokulananda Mallick said, “The decision is expected to benefit more than… — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2026

Over 3 Lakh Dairy Farmers Will Be Benefited

“The decision is expected to benefit more than three lakh dairy farmers across the state by providing them with additional income from milk production,” Mallick said.

The Minister emphasised that the state government’s decision would help strengthen the dairy sector and directly improve the economic well-being of dairy farmers.

“The increase in the milk procurement price will help strengthen the dairy sector and improve the economic well-being of milk producers in the state,” the minister said.

New Milk Procurement Prices Hiked Amid Rising Dairy Production Costs

The new procurement prices will come into effect on September 11. The Odisha government took the decision amid concerns over rising costs associated with dairy production, such as cattle feed, fodder, veterinary care and transportation costs.

Recent reports on the decision said the higher procurement price is intended to provide relief to farmers facing increased input and production costs.

OMFED Procures 6.70 Lakh Litres Of Milk Daily From Over 3 Lakh Farmers

It is to be noted that the Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation (OMFED) procures around 6.70 lakh litres of milk daily from over 3 lakh farmers through 4,455 milk cooperative societies.

In May, OMFED announced an increase in milk procurement rate by Rs 1 per litre, taking the rate for cow milk to Rs 39.05 per litre.

The latest revision is expected to provide major financial support to dairy farmers, encouraging participation in the milk procurement system.

The Central government is also promoting dairy cooperatives by introducing innovative schemes such as White Revolution 2.0. The scheme focuses on expanding cooperative coverage, generating employment, and strengthening women’s participation.

(with ANI inputs)