Milk Price Hike: Producers demand Rs 8 per litre, Nandini Milk to get costlier in Karnataka ahead of festivals

The milk unions in Karnataka are demanding a hike in the price of milk to Rs 8/litre.

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Milk Price Hike: Producers demand Rs 8 per litre, Nandini Milk to get costlier in Karnataka ahead of festivals | Image: X

Milk Price Hike: Residents of Karnataka could soon witness another price increase as milk producers associations have demanded an increase of Rs 8/litre in milk prices. The associations have raised the price hike demand at a press conference, which was held at the Bangalore Press Club, saying that rising production costs and falling milk output are pressuring milk producers. According to Karnataka Milk Producers’ Association, major milk unions, including Bamul, Chamul, Mandya Milk and Tumkur, are supporting their demand. The associations have also demanded an increase in the government incentive paid to milk producers.

Bamul Milk Union President Nagaraj said the dairy associations have been in talks with the state government for the past eight months, but no decision has been taken. The unions have demanded an increase of Rs 8/litre in milk procurement.

The associations stated that dairy farmers are currently facing higher expenses while the price they receive for their produce has not increased.

Drought, Rising Feed Costs Affecting Dairy Farmers

According to milk unions, several factors are behind their demand, including drought conditions and onkeovt uulskzii. These factors have contributed to a shortage of cattle fodder.

The associations stated that the prices of raw materials used for animal feed, including maize, bran and molasses, have increased by around 25 percent. Another reason the unions highlighted was the cost of fuel and transportation.

Milk Production Has Declined

Unions also highlighted concerns over declining milk production in the southern state. As per the figures, earlier, daily milk production was around 1.11 crore litres, which has now fallen to between 1.05 crore and 1.06 crore litres per day.

It is to be noted that the southern state has around 16 milk unions. As per the producers’ associations, all the milk unions are demanding the proposed increase in milk prices. They said that rising production costs without a corresponding increase in dairy farmers’ payments could discourage and demotivate them from maintaining or increasing milk production.

Three-Day Deadline

The milk unions have given a three-day deadline to the Karnataka government, saying that a Cabinet meeting is not called and a decision is not taken within the given deadline, the associations organise a protest and march towards Vidhana Soudha.