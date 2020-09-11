New Delhi: Amid India showing no signs of bending the Coronavirus curve, a report on Friday said that millions of COVID cases may have gone undetected in the country earlier this year. Quoting a research paper, news agency Reuters said “for every confirmed case in May, there were 82 to 130 infections that were not recorded”. Also Read - Here’s How You Can Differentiate Between Covid-19 Related Fever And Influenza Fever

According to the paper, which was published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research, the country had nearly 6.5 million cases as early as May. The health Ministry had reported over 1,80,000 in late May.

The paper written by government scientists mentioned that there is a possibility that large number of cases went undetected as the testing was limited to only symptomatic cases.

Meanwhile, with a record single-day spike of 96,551 infections, India’s tally of coronavirus cases surpassed the 45 lakh-mark on Friday. The death toll climbed to 76,271 after a total of 1,209 people succumbed to the deadly infection, which is also the highest fatality in a single day. The recoveries, on the other hand surged to 35,42,66, pushing the national recovery rate beyond 77.30 per cent. The fatality rate has dipped to 1.68 per cent, the Ministry data showed.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh are the worst-hit states. They account for over more than 60 per cent of the active cases, according to the Ministry.

The Health Ministry and ICMR have jointly written to all the States and UTs and urged them to ensure that the all symptomatic negative cases of rapid antigen test are mandatorily retested using the gold standard RT-PCR test to ensure that such symptomatic negative cases do not remain untested and spread the disease

The Ministry has also urged the States and UTs to urgently establish a monitoring mechanism in every district, a designated officer or a team, and at the State level to follow up such cases.