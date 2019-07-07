New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has held BJP and RSS responsible for the rise in spate of incidents of mob lynching. “There are two reasons behind mob lynching. First, people are angry as they don’t get timely justice. Second, mindset preached to people of BJP and RSS. You saw it when Akash Vijayvargiya said ‘We’re taught aavedan, nivedan and then dana-dan’. It’s result of that mindset,” Singh said.

Furthermore, he claimed that no action would be taken by the BJP against Vijayvargia for attacking a municipal corporation officer with a bat. “Nothing will happen to Akash Vijayvargia. We saw this in the case of Pragya Singhji too. A notice was issued but then nothing happened. It is because there is a huge difference between their words and actions. BJP says one thing and does just the opposite,” he told media persons.

Singh also criticised the Union Budget, saying that it had nothing to solve the problems of agriculture and unemployment.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modiji had said he will take India’s economy to 5 trillion dollars. Currently, it is 2.6 trillion dollars. To take it to that level, the GDP annual growth rate should be around 16 to 20 per cent, while it is just 6 to 6.25 per cent currently. No mention of the problem of unemployment is made in the Budget. There are also no measures to help farmers,” Digvijay said.