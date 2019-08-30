New Delhi: The new traffic rules after the amendment of Motor Vehicles Act will be applicable from September 1 after which the penalty will increase for violating the rules.

The minimum penalty for violating the traffic rules under the latest act has been increased from Rs 100 to Rs 500.

Rajya Sabha had passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2019 on July 31 to amend the provisions under Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and legislate stricter rules against traffic violations.

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had said that this is not only a Motor Vehicle Act, but also a road safety bill.

The increment in the penalties for violating traffic rules is listed below:

Section/ OffenceOld PenaltyNew Penalty (Minimum)
General (177)Rs 100Rs 500
Rules of road regulation violation (new 177A)Rs. 100Rs 500
Travelling without a ticket (178)Rs 200Rs 500
Disobedience of orders of authorities (179)Rs 500Rs 2000
Unauthorized use of vehicles without a license (180)Rs 1000Rs 5000
Driving without a license (181)Rs 500Rs 5000
Driving without qualification (182)Rs 500Rs 10,000
Oversized vehicles (182B)NewRs 5000
Over speeding (183)Rs 400Rs 1000 for LMV, Rs 2000 for Medium Passenger Vehicle
Dangerous driving penalty (184)Rs. 1,000Up to Rs 5000
Drunken driving (185)Rs 2000Rs 10,000
Speeding/ Racing (189)Rs 500Rs 5,000
Vehicle without a permit (192A)Up to Rs 5000Up to Rs 10,000
Aggregators (violations of licensing conditions) (193)NewRs 25,000 to Rs 1,00,000
Overloading (194)Rs 2,000, and Rs 1,000 per extra tonneRs 20,000, and Rs 2,000 per extra tonne
Overloading of Passengers (194A)N.A.Rs 1000 per extra passenger
Seat Belt (194 B)Rs 100Rs 1,000
Overloading of two-wheelers (194 C)Rs 100Rs 2,000, Disqualification of license for 3 months
Not providing way for emergency vehicles (194E)NewRs 10,000
Driving without insurance (196)Rs 1,000Rs 2,000
Offenses by Juveniles (199)NewGuardian/ Owner shall be deemed guilty. Rs 25,000 with 3 years imprisonment. Juvenile to be tried under JJ Act. Registration of Motor Vehicle to be cancelled.
Power of officers to impound documents (206)N.A.Suspension of driving licence under sections 183, 184, 185, 189, 190, 194C, 194D, 194E,
Offences committed by enforcing authorities (210B)N.A.Twice the penalty under the relevant section

According to the new rules, the penalty for driving a vehicle without a license has been increased to Rs 5,000 from Rs 1,000.

In the case of drunk driving, one can be jailed up to six months with a fine of Rs 10,000. For a repeat offender, the fine will be Rs 15,000 with two years of jail term.

The act also intends to protect good samaritans from unnecessary trouble of civil or criminal proceedings.

The act also defines good samaritan as a person, who in good faith, voluntarily and without expectation of any reward or compensation renders emergency medical or non-medical care or assistance at the scene of an accident to the victim or transports such victim to the hospital.

According to the provision, a Good Samaritan shall not be liable for any civil or criminal action for any injury to or death of the victim of an accident involving a motor vehicle, where such injury or death resulted from the Good Samaritan’s negligence in acting or failing to act while rendering emergency medical or non-medical care or assistance.