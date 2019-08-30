New Delhi: The new traffic rules after the amendment of Motor Vehicles Act will be applicable from September 1 after which the penalty will increase for violating the rules.

The minimum penalty for violating the traffic rules under the latest act has been increased from Rs 100 to Rs 500.

Rajya Sabha had passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2019 on July 31 to amend the provisions under Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and legislate stricter rules against traffic violations.

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had said that this is not only a Motor Vehicle Act, but also a road safety bill.

The increment in the penalties for violating traffic rules is listed below:

Section/ Offence Old Penalty New Penalty (Minimum) General (177) Rs 100 Rs 500 Rules of road regulation violation (new 177A) Rs. 100 Rs 500 Travelling without a ticket (178) Rs 200 Rs 500 Disobedience of orders of authorities (179) Rs 500 Rs 2000 Unauthorized use of vehicles without a license (180) Rs 1000 Rs 5000 Driving without a license (181) Rs 500 Rs 5000 Driving without qualification (182) Rs 500 Rs 10,000 Oversized vehicles (182B) New Rs 5000 Over speeding (183) Rs 400 Rs 1000 for LMV, Rs 2000 for Medium Passenger Vehicle Dangerous driving penalty (184) Rs. 1,000 Up to Rs 5000 Drunken driving (185) Rs 2000 Rs 10,000 Speeding/ Racing (189) Rs 500 Rs 5,000 Vehicle without a permit (192A) Up to Rs 5000 Up to Rs 10,000 Aggregators (violations of licensing conditions) (193) New Rs 25,000 to Rs 1,00,000 Overloading (194) Rs 2,000, and Rs 1,000 per extra tonne Rs 20,000, and Rs 2,000 per extra tonne Overloading of Passengers (194A) N.A. Rs 1000 per extra passenger Seat Belt (194 B) Rs 100 Rs 1,000 Overloading of two-wheelers (194 C) Rs 100 Rs 2,000, Disqualification of license for 3 months Not providing way for emergency vehicles (194E) New Rs 10,000 Driving without insurance (196) Rs 1,000 Rs 2,000 Offenses by Juveniles (199) New Guardian/ Owner shall be deemed guilty. Rs 25,000 with 3 years imprisonment. Juvenile to be tried under JJ Act. Registration of Motor Vehicle to be cancelled. Power of officers to impound documents (206) N.A. Suspension of driving licence under sections 183, 184, 185, 189, 190, 194C, 194D, 194E, Offences committed by enforcing authorities (210B) N.A. Twice the penalty under the relevant section

According to the new rules, the penalty for driving a vehicle without a license has been increased to Rs 5,000 from Rs 1,000.

In the case of drunk driving, one can be jailed up to six months with a fine of Rs 10,000. For a repeat offender, the fine will be Rs 15,000 with two years of jail term.

The act also intends to protect good samaritans from unnecessary trouble of civil or criminal proceedings.

The act also defines good samaritan as a person, who in good faith, voluntarily and without expectation of any reward or compensation renders emergency medical or non-medical care or assistance at the scene of an accident to the victim or transports such victim to the hospital.

According to the provision, a Good Samaritan shall not be liable for any civil or criminal action for any injury to or death of the victim of an accident involving a motor vehicle, where such injury or death resulted from the Good Samaritan’s negligence in acting or failing to act while rendering emergency medical or non-medical care or assistance.