New Delhi: The new traffic rules after the amendment of Motor Vehicles Act will be applicable from September 1 after which the penalty will increase for violating the rules.
The minimum penalty for violating the traffic rules under the latest act has been increased from Rs 100 to Rs 500.
Rajya Sabha had passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2019 on July 31 to amend the provisions under Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and legislate stricter rules against traffic violations.
Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had said that this is not only a Motor Vehicle Act, but also a road safety bill.
The increment in the penalties for violating traffic rules is listed below:
|Section/ Offence
|Old Penalty
|New Penalty (Minimum)
|General (177)
|Rs 100
|Rs 500
|Rules of road regulation violation (new 177A)
|Rs. 100
|Rs 500
|Travelling without a ticket (178)
|Rs 200
|Rs 500
|Disobedience of orders of authorities (179)
|Rs 500
|Rs 2000
|Unauthorized use of vehicles without a license (180)
|Rs 1000
|Rs 5000
|Driving without a license (181)
|Rs 500
|Rs 5000
|Driving without qualification (182)
|Rs 500
|Rs 10,000
|Oversized vehicles (182B)
|New
|Rs 5000
|Over speeding (183)
|Rs 400
|Rs 1000 for LMV, Rs 2000 for Medium Passenger Vehicle
|Dangerous driving penalty (184)
|Rs. 1,000
|Up to Rs 5000
|Drunken driving (185)
|Rs 2000
|Rs 10,000
|Speeding/ Racing (189)
|Rs 500
|Rs 5,000
|Vehicle without a permit (192A)
|Up to Rs 5000
|Up to Rs 10,000
|Aggregators (violations of licensing conditions) (193)
|New
|Rs 25,000 to Rs 1,00,000
|Overloading (194)
|Rs 2,000, and Rs 1,000 per extra tonne
|Rs 20,000, and Rs 2,000 per extra tonne
|Overloading of Passengers (194A)
|N.A.
|Rs 1000 per extra passenger
|Seat Belt (194 B)
|Rs 100
|Rs 1,000
|Overloading of two-wheelers (194 C)
|Rs 100
|Rs 2,000, Disqualification of license for 3 months
|Not providing way for emergency vehicles (194E)
|New
|Rs 10,000
|Driving without insurance (196)
|Rs 1,000
|Rs 2,000
|Offenses by Juveniles (199)
|New
|Guardian/ Owner shall be deemed guilty. Rs 25,000 with 3 years imprisonment. Juvenile to be tried under JJ Act. Registration of Motor Vehicle to be cancelled.
|Power of officers to impound documents (206)
|N.A.
|Suspension of driving licence under sections 183, 184, 185, 189, 190, 194C, 194D, 194E,
|Offences committed by enforcing authorities (210B)
|N.A.
|Twice the penalty under the relevant section
According to the new rules, the penalty for driving a vehicle without a license has been increased to Rs 5,000 from Rs 1,000.
In the case of drunk driving, one can be jailed up to six months with a fine of Rs 10,000. For a repeat offender, the fine will be Rs 15,000 with two years of jail term.
The act also intends to protect good samaritans from unnecessary trouble of civil or criminal proceedings.
The act also defines good samaritan as a person, who in good faith, voluntarily and without expectation of any reward or compensation renders emergency medical or non-medical care or assistance at the scene of an accident to the victim or transports such victim to the hospital.
According to the provision, a Good Samaritan shall not be liable for any civil or criminal action for any injury to or death of the victim of an accident involving a motor vehicle, where such injury or death resulted from the Good Samaritan’s negligence in acting or failing to act while rendering emergency medical or non-medical care or assistance.