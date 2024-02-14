Minimum Govt, Maximum Governance Has Been My Mantra: PM Modi World Governments Summit in Dubai

PM Modi while addressing the World Governments Summit said he believes that it is the job of the government to ensure that government interference in people's lives is minimal.

PM Modi said social and financial inclusion has been his government's priority and due to this, today more than 50 crore people who did not have a bank account are connected to banking in India.

Dubai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the World Governments Summit and said minimum government and maximum governance has been his mantra as he is leading India. He also said people’s trust in the government in India has increased in last few years as they have trust in intent, commitment of the government.

PM Modi also said he believes that it is the job of the government to ensure that government interference in people’s lives is minimal. “My biggest principle has been ‘Minimum government, maximum governance’. I have always emphasised creating an environment in which sense of enterprise and energy in the citizens grows,” he said.

| At the World Governments Summit in Dubai, PM Modi says, "Today, when we are transforming our country, shouldn't there be reform in the Global Governance Institutions as well? We have to promote the concerns of the developing world and the participation of the Global South in… pic.twitter.com/lFTuou2MQJ — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024

PM Modi says, “Today, when we are transforming our country, shouldn’t there be reform in the Global Governance Institutions as well? We have to promote the concerns of the developing world and the participation of the Global South in global decision-making. We have to listen to the voice of the Global South, we have to bring forward their priorities, we have to help the needy countries…We will have to create global prototypes for emerging challenges like AI, Artificial Intelligence and cryptocurrency, and cybercrime. We will have to give priority to our national sovereignty and also keep the dignity of international law…”

He said the social and financial inclusion has been our government’s priority and due to this, today more than 50 crore people who did not have a bank account are connected to banking in India. “This has taken India forward in the areas of fintech and digital payments. We also encouraged women-led development…,” he said.

Noting that challenges of the previous century including food, health, water and energy security are increasing despite the progress in technology, PM Modi said the world needs governments that are inclusive and take everyone along.

“Today this is the question before every government what is the approach with which it should move forward? I feel the world needs such governments which are inclusive, take everyone along,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the World Government Summit has become a great medium to bring together thought leaders from across the world on a common platform.

“The way Dubai is emerging is an epicentre of global economy, commerce and technology, it represents a splendid example before the globe,” he said.

PM Modi arrived in UAE on Tuesday on the first leg of his two-day visit. He will leave for Qatar later in the day.

PM Modi arrived in UAE on Tuesday on the first leg of his two-day visit. He will leave for Qatar later in the day.