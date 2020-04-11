New Delhi: The Council of Ministers, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will resume work in their respective ministries from Monday onwards to chart out a plan of action for kick-starting the economy post nationwide lockdown. Also Read - 'Jaan Bhi, Jahan Bhi': PM Modi's Strategy in Fighting COVID-19 For India's Prosperous Future

"Government has desired that all officers who are entitled to official transport facility will come to office from Monday ie officers of the level of SAG (Joint Secretary) or higher," a source told news agency PTI.

The government is broadly focusing on two things, hotspots of COVID-19 to contain the spread of the disease and on efforts to kick-start the economy once the lockdown is lifted, an official said.

Besides the ministers, all officers of the joint secretary level and above will also be present in the ministries along with one-third of the essential staff from Monday, the sources said.

According to reports, the government is mulling giving relaxation in curbs for agriculture and industrial sectors in areas which are least affected by COVID-19, if the lockdown is extended.

There is also a suggestion to divide the country into three zones — red, orange and green – based on the number of COVID-19 cases in those areas and allow some industrial activity in orange and green areas while maintaining standard operating procedures of social distancing.

Even during the lockdown, Health, Finance, Rural Development and Agriculture among other ministries were working, while activities of others were restricted, sources said.

Besides Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, several ministers such as Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur were attending their offices during the lockdown.

“Government was not out of action during the lockdown, but now it is scaling up its activities,” another official said adding the idea is to ease the process of lifting of lockdown so that ensuing period is hassle-free and the government has started doing its homework for the same.

Meanwhile, the Centre is considering a request made by most states to extend the ongoing nationwide lockdown by two more weeks beyond April 14, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with chief ministers and told them that focus should be now on health as well as prosperity of the nation.

(With agency inputs)