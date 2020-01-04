New Delhi: As the Centre has lined up several pro-CAA campaigns to counter the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, BJP leaders and Union ministers are sharing the toll-free number that the BJP launched to register support for CAA on their Twitter handles. Social media users are even sharing screenshots as evidence of their support.

मनीनिय गृह मंत्री जी हम इस बिल का पूर्णतः समर्थन करते है ये बिल उत्तराखंड में कब लागू होगा pic.twitter.com/SLbxgGxVBY — kamlesh visvas (@kamleshvisvas97) January 3, 2020

I just did Sir. Jay Hind 🇮🇳💪🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/MsO78SW5r9 — Sandeep Sarangi (@SandeepSarangi4) January 3, 2020

As part of its programme to mobilise support, the BJP has launched a toll-free number (88662-88662) for people to give missed calls to register their endorsement of the law ahead of the party’s 10-day mass contact drive from January 5. BJP General Secretary Anil Jain told that the toll-free number will allow people to register their support for the amended citizenship law, which seeks to grant citizenship to minorities from three neighbouring countries who arrived in India by December 31, 2014, due to religious persecution.

BJP president Amit Shah is expected to visit a household on Sunday, most likely in Delhi-NCR, to lead the party’s 10-day campaign during which its leaders and workers will contact, the party has said, three crore families to rally support for the CAA.

From January 5 to 15, all leading faces of the party will be travelling to various parts of the country. People will be urged to take to social media to voice their support for the law during the campaign.