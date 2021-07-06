New Delhi: In a significant move, the Central government on Tuesday created a separate ‘Ministry of Co-operation’ for realizing the vision of ‘Sahkar se Samriddhi’. This particular central ministry will provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework for strengthening the cooperative movement in the country. Also Read - Union Cabinet Expansion Likely on Thursday, 20 New Faces May be Inducted in Modi Govt | Key Points

Moreover, this special Ministry of Co-operation will help deepen Co-operatives as a true people-based movement reaching up to the grassroots. As per latest updates, this Ministry will work to streamline processes for ‘Ease of doing business’ for co-operatives and enable development of Multi-State Co-operatives (MSCS). Also Read - Amid Cabinet Expansion Buzz, PM Modi's Key Meet With Shah, Nadda Cancelled: Reports

A separate ‘Ministry of Co-operation’ has been created by PM Narendra Modi-led Central Government for realizing the vision of ‘Sahkar se Samriddhi’. This ministry will provide separate administrative, legal & policy framework for strengthening cooperative movement in the country. pic.twitter.com/SfeS6eACCa — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2021

Also Read - Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina Sends 2,600 Kg Haribhanga Mangoes For PM Modi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

In creating this ministry, the Central Government has signaled its deep commitment to community-based developmental partnership.