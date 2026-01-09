MEA slams Howard Lutnick’s ‘Modi didn’t speak’ claim on India-US trade deal: ‘PM, Trump spoke 8 times in 2025’

Home

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday mentioned that the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, had a word with the President of the United States 8 times in the year 2025.

The Ministry of External Affairs announced on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken with the President of the United States eight times in 2025. These words were not in alignment with the United States’ Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick, who earlier stated that Indian Prime Minister Modi did call President Donald Trump. Now, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, has given a statement: “The characterisation of these discussions in the reported remarks is not accurate.”

