New Delhi: Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr. Harsh Vardhan along with Secretary Preeti Sudan on Thursday conducted an in-depth review of the status of Nipah virus disease in Kerala.

The central team of experts studied the case and enquired about all six of the symptomatic patients.

One of the patients admitted in Aster Medicity Cheranelloor, Ernakulam was declared positive of Nipah virus and is now conscious with mild fever.

Three of the six patients whose results were negative have been admitted in the quarantine facility at Medical College.

ALL MEASURES TAKEN

The NCDC (National Centre for Disease Control) set up the Strategic Health Operation Centre (SHOC) that has been coordinating activities for Nipah containment. Nearly 40 calls have been attended at the centre regarding the same. A District Control Room has also been set up in the Collector Office.

On the other hand, the Joint Commissioner of Livestock Health deployed two experts to Ernakulam to support local Animal Husbandry Department in the investigation.

The NIV Lab is examining a sample from one of the patients. On the basis of the epidemiological investigation, a team from NIV Lab in Pune and Animal Husbandry Department are also investigating bats and other animals in the vicinity of confirmed patient’s residence to know the possible time of transmission of infection.

A total of 316 possible contacts of the Nipah virus are being followed up on a daily basis.