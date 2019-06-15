New Delhi: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an advisory to the government of West Bengal and sought a report on measures taken by them to contain political violence and investigate such incidents to bring culprits to book.

The advisory stated, “It is requested that a report may be sent to this Ministry on the steps taken by the State Government and its law enforcement machinery to investigate the incidents of violence to bring the culprits to book as also the measures taken to contain and curb violence,” adding that the Government of India is seriously concerned over the prevalent situation in West Bengal.

MHA Sources: Pointing out the growing number of incidents of election related&political violence&casualties over 4 years from 2016 to 2019,Ministry of Home Affairs in an advisory issued to state govt said,”unabated violence over the years is evidently a matter of deep concern.” https://t.co/WWKkSZ6IDc — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2019

The Ministry pointed towards the growing number of incidents of election-related political violence and casualties over 4 years from 2016 to 2019 and said, “unabated violence over the years is evidently a matter of deep concern.”

“The continued trend of political violence from 2016 through 2019, as evident from the above figures, is indicative of the failure on the part of the law enforcement machinery of the State to maintain the rule of law and to inspire a sense of security among the people,” read the advisory.

Ministry has also issued an advisory to West Bengal government on the ongoing strike by doctors and sought a report on the matter urgently.