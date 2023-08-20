Home

Ministry of Tourism Launches Wedding Tourism Campaign To Unlock Potential Of India’s Huge Wedding Industry

The campaign delves into a rich interplay of India's stunning locales, ancient rituals, sumptuous gastronomy, and world-class infrastructure, presenting a captivating tapestry of possibilities.

The campaign begins with profiling about 25 key destinations across the country, exploring how India fits into their wedding aspirations in more than one way.

Wedding Tourism Campaign Launched: The Ministry of Tourism on Saturday unveiled an ambitious campaign aimed at showcasing India as a premier wedding destination on the global stage. This campaign seeks to explore avenues of great potential, for scaling tourism in India to new heights. The campaign seeks to expand India’s wedding industry, by enticing couples from around the world to embark on a remarkable journey to celebrate their special day in India.

Launching the special campaign, G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and DoNER, said, “Today marks the beginning of a remarkable journey. A mission to position India as the epitome of wedding destinations worldwide. With the launch of this campaign, I invite couples from around the world to explore the enchanting dream wedding destinations across our incredible nation.”

Highlighting the campaign approach, the minister further added, “Our 360-degree approach will ensure that every moment, from the first “hello” to the final “I do,” is a testament to India’s warm embrace and rich heritage.”

The campaign begins with profiling about 25 key destinations across the country, exploring how India fits into their wedding aspirations in more than one way. From breathtaking landscapes to sacred traditions, from tantalising culinary delights to cutting-edge infrastructure, this campaign captures the essence of India’s grandeur, inviting couples to say “I do” against a backdrop that transcends imagination. It celebrates the fusion of India’s ancient heritage with modern elegance, weaving a narrative that entices the world to embark on an unforgettable journey of love and celebration.

A key highlight of the campaign lies in its collaborative approach, developed in close consultation with industry experts, associations, and seasoned wedding planners. Their invaluable feedback has shaped a comprehensive narrative that unravels India’s allure as a wedding tourism destination, addressing diverse aspirations and showcasing the myriad facets of this incredible nation.

Samit Garg, President, Event and Entertainment Management Association (EEMA) said, “It’s truly wonderful to witness this idea come to fruition, and it seems to be shining brightly indeed. A heartfelt appreciation goes out to the Ministry of Tourism for translating the vision of the Hon’ble Prime Minister into action and bringing the Wedding Tourism Campaign to life.”

The campaign delves into a rich interplay of India’s stunning locales, ancient rituals, sumptuous gastronomy, and world-class infrastructure, presenting a captivating tapestry of possibilities. Prerna Saxena, CEO and Founder of Theme Weavers Designs shared her excitement for the campaign, “India is indeed a vast tapestry of cultural microcosms, each woven with its own unique threads of traditions, values, colors, and joy.

Utilising a 360-degree approach, the campaign will leverage the power of digital marketing, social media campaigns, strategic partnerships with wedding planners, collaborations with domestic and international influencers, and a host of offline and online activations. The aim is also to redefine India’s perception beyond the realm of royal, extravagant weddings. Its thematic focus encompasses wedding themes such as Beach Wedding, Nature Wedding, Royal Wedding, Himalayan Wedding, and beyond, allowing couples to craft their dream celebration in the embrace of India’s charm.

