Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal on Sunday said that no report of any untoward incident was received from areas where relaxation was provided. However, reports of minor clashes were received from places where restrictions were not lifted, which Kansal stated, was dealt with by the local security agencies.

Rohit Kansal added, “We have received reports of hooligans & mischievous elements forcing shopkeepers in certain areas to keep their establishments close. This has been taken note of by law enforcing agency. Appropriate action will be taken.”

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik’s advisor K Vijay Kumar assured all today that the government was making all efforts to connect to the people of Valley and convey its plans. Speaking on the Centre’s plans to reimpose restrictions in Kashmir, K Vijay Kumar added that some preventive measures were undertaken to make sure that communication channels were not ‘misused’.

“Because we have to maintain law&order, as an essential preventive measure we had to reduce the communication channels so that it were not put to misuse. We are keen that we should open communications channels as soon as possible,” Kumar said.

Government agencies started to ease restrictions in Kashmir valley from Saturday onwards, succeeded in preventing any loss of life during the 12-day clampdown. Against the widespread rumours and malicious propaganda, all hotels in Srinagar and other districts of the Valley functioned with near normalcy during the last 12 days.

The clampdown was imposed in J&K on August 4, a day before both the Houses of the Parliament passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019, and adopted the resolution to scrap Article 370 and Article 35A, paving way for bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories (UTs) — Jammu and Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh sans one.