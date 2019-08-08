Gurugram: In a horrific incident, a 14-year-old girl from Meghalaya was gangraped by four people in Haryana’s Gurugram, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident came to light after the victim’s parents approached the Meghalaya House in the national capital and reported the incident late on Wednesday.

Officials of Meghalaya House then escorted the victim and her family to register the complaint at a Gurugram police station.

Gurugram police PRO Subhash Bokan said a probe was underway and efforts were on to identify the accused.

An FIR was registered at Rajendra Park Police Station on Thursday.

(With agency inputs)