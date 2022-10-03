Ranchi: A heartbreaking incident has come to light during Durga Puja festivities in Garhwa, Jharkhand. A Minor girl was kidnapped and gang raped by some people in Saraidohar village in the district’s Chinia police station. The accused released her after giving her a warning not to disclose any information about the incident to anyone.Also Read - 13 Students Of Class 6 Hospitalised After Teacher Brutally Thrashes Them With Canes In Jharkhand's Gumla

After registering an FIR on Sunday, the police arrested two accused. According to the victim, she had gone to see a cultural program organized at the place of worship in the village. When the program ended around 12 o’clock in the night, two youths from the village kidnapped her from the place of worship. She was taken to a field about 200 meters away and raped several times. Also Read - Four People, Including Three Women Forced To Eat Excreta, Drink Urine In Jharkhand's Dumka On Suspicion Of Witchcraft

The victim stated that when she was being forcibly dragged away, five-six other people were present there, but no one helped her even as she cried for help. She was released after about four hours. The accused threatened to kill her if she ever told anyone about her ordeal. The victim reached home in an injured state. Also Read - Jharkhand Shocker: Woman Gang-Raped in Front of Husband in Palamu; 6 Arrested

The next day, the victim along with her parents reached the police station and lodged a report. The child said that the accused could also harm her and her family. Chinia police station in-charge Virendra Hansda said that prompt action was taken by the police as soon as the complaint was received. Two accused, Chavi Singh and Laxman Singh, have been arrested. An FIR has been registered in this case under sections of the POCSO Act. Several people are being questioned and the victim’s medical examination will be conducted on Monday.

WITH IANS Inputs