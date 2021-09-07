Bhopal: In a shocking incident, around six minor girls were allegedly paraded naked in Baniya village of Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district as part of a ritual to please the rain god and get relief from the drought-like situation, officials said on Monday. As per reports, the incident occurred on Sunday under the Jabera police station area, about 50 km from the Damoh district headquarter, in the Bundelkhand region. Taking cognisance of the incident, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) also sought an immediate report from the Damoh district administration about it. Following this, a district official said a response will be submitted to the NCPCR.Also Read - MP: Tigress Found Dumped in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Well With Stones Tied to Carcass

Damoh superintendent of police (SP) DR Teniwar said the police received the information that some young girls were paraded naked to appease the God of rains as part of local practice and prevailing social evils. Police are investigating this incident. Action will be taken if it is found that girls were forced to go naked, he said, adding villagers believe that this practice may result in rain.

According to beliefs, young girls are made to walk naked with a wooden shaft rested on their shoulders with a frog tied to it. Women accompanying these girls sing bhajans to praise the rain god, he said. Also Read - After Spending 23 Years in Pakistan Jail, Man Returns To Madhya Pradesh

Damoh collector S Krishna Chaitanya said the local administration will submit a report in this regard to the NCPCR. He said the parents of these girls are also involved in this incident and they will be made aware of such superstitious practices. The district collector said none of the villagers complained about this ‘ritual’.

“In such cases, the administration can only make the villagers aware about the futility of such superstition and make them understand that such practices don’t yield desired results,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, two videos of the incident have surfaced. In one of the video clips, girls (looking aged around 5 years) without clothes are seen walking side by side with a wooden shaft resting on their shoulders with a frog tied to it. A group of women singing bhajans follows the procession.

In another video, some women can be heard saying that this ritual was being performed as the paddy crop is drying in the absence of rains. We believe that this will bring in rains, they can be heard telling the person who recorded the incident. These women said they will collect raw food grain from villagers during this procession and then cook food for ‘bhandara’ (group feast) at a local temple.

(With PTI inputs)