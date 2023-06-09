Home

Mira Road Murder: Spine Chilling Details Emerge As Police Grill Accused Of Cutting Partner Into Pieces

After he found her dead, he first, cut the body into three pieces and then he chopped it further and separated the bone from the flesh.

New Delhi: Gory details emerge in the Mira Road murder case where a 32-year-old woman was killed and her body was chopped to pieces by her live-in partner at their rented home. The accused Manoj Sane, since being arrested has been offering contradicting stories related to the murder to the police.

Manoj Sane initially claimed that his partner, Saraswati Vaidya, had died by suicide by consuming poison on June 3 and he only tried to get rid of the body fearing he might be charged with abetment. The accused told the cops that when he found the deceased inside the bedroom, he got scared and decided to dispose of the body. “Influenced by web-series and the Shraddha Walkar murder case, he began chopping the dead body.

Later during the interrogation, the 56-year-old accused told police that he is HIV-positive and had never had physical relationship with Vaidya, as she was “like his daughter”, according to a report in The Indian Express.

He also told the police that the 32-year-old woman was planning to appear for Class 10 SSC exams and Sane was teaching her math. The IE report stated that the police found a board on one of the walls of the seventh-floor flat, with math equations scribbled on it.

The matter came to light when the residents of J-wing in Geeta Aakashdeep Cooperative Housing Society contacted the police on Wednesday after noticing the foul smell emanating from flat number 704. The couple had been living on the seventh floor of the building in Mira Road for the past three years.

Spine-chilling revelations that will shock you beyond belief

The accused revealed to the cops that he had been in a relationship with the deceased for 13 years and they were living together for five years in the flat. According to Sane’s confession to police, Vaidya was very possessive in nature and suspected that he was being unfaithful to her whenever he returned home late “After another fight on Sunday, she allegedly consumed poison and committed suicide in his absence,” said an officer. After he found her dead, he first, cut the body into three pieces and then he chopped it further and separated the bone from the flesh. From June 4, the accused would boil the body parts in a pressure cooker, roasted them on gas and store them in hot water. Late at night, he would toss them to dogs near the railway tracks. On Wednesday evening, he took his bike to feed strays near the tracks and when he returned, the cops caught him at the society gate Police had found three buckets full of blood in the kitchen. The buckets allegedly contained small pieces of the body. He had also kept the pieces in tub, cooker and other vessels in the kitchen and cut them so small that police could not even count them. The police collected all the remains from the residence and sent them to JJ hospital for a post-mortem to determine if the deceased had indeed consumed poison. The police have recovered a hexa cutter, knife, five to six utensils and the pressure cooker from the residence, which were used for disposing of the remains. The accused was also suffering from HIV and he was supposedly worried about the woman’s future and who would take care of her. He accused said that due to the HIV infection, he never established a physical relationship with the woman. But he loved her a lot and wanted to marry her, but didn’t do so to save her life, While police are verifying his claim of being HIV+, they will also be checking if the woman was also infected with the virus. According to a report in midday.com, the two met in 2010, while the woman was roaming in the AMPC market in Vashi, Navi Mumbai. The accused, who then worked at the ration office at Babhai Naka in Borivli West, would regularly go there. An Ahmednagar resident, the woman was an orphan. The man, after meeting her at the market, took her home to work as a house help, said a cop. Born in Babhai area of Borivli West, the man lost his father 10 years ago and mother eight years ago. Having education in Industrial Training Institute courses, he ran a milk centre in Gorai, but the forest department demolished it several years ago. He then started working at The Villagers Consumer’s ration shop in Borivli West.

The accused was arrested on June 8 and produced in court the same day. He was remanded in police custody till June 16. A case has also been filed against Sane under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.

