Miracle! Haryana ‘Dead’ Man Comes Back To Life After Ambulance Hits Pothole, Family In Disbelief

In a remarkable turn of events, Darshan Singh Brar, a resident of Nissing town in Haryana's Karnal district, was declared dead by doctors. However, fate had other plans for him as he miraculously came back to life.

Haryana: India’s much-derided potholes have caused a lot of inconvenience and frustration for people. However, in a surprising turn of events, these potholes proved to be a literal lifesaver for an 80-year-old man from Haryana. Darshan Singh Brar, who was declared dead by doctors, miraculously came back to life when the ambulance carrying his ‘body’ hit a pothole on its way to his home near Karnal. This incident has left his family in awe and disbelief.

According to a report in NDTV, the incident took place on Thursday when the ambulance was transporting Brar’s body from Patiala to his hometown where his mourning relatives had gathered at his with food being laid out and wood collected for Brar’s funeral. The journey, which was supposed to be a somber one, took an unexpected turn when the vehicle hit a pothole.

Brar’s family said his grandson, who was with him in the ambulance, noticed him moving his hand and, on sensing a heartbeat, asked the ambulance driver to head to the nearest hospital. The doctors there declared him alive.

The octogenarian is now undergoing treatment at a hospital in Karnal, where his condition is said to be critical. Brar’s family hails the incident as nothing less than a miracle done by god and are praying for his speedy recovery.

What Happened in Patiala?

One of Darshan Singh Brar’s grandsons, named Balwan Singh, told NDTV that a few days ago, the 80-year-old complained of not feeling well. Balwan Singh’s brother took Brar to a hospital in Patiala for treatment. There, he was kept on the ventilator for four days before doctors declared him dead on Thursday morning.

“My brother in Patiala informed us around 9 am on Thursday about our grandfather’s death, and he was getting him to Nising (roughly 100 km away) in an ambulance for his last rites. We had informed our relatives and other local residents who knew him and they had already gathered to mourn his passing. A tent had been set up and food had also been arranged for the mourners. We had also got wood for the cremation,” said Balwan Singh.

While Brar’s ‘body’ was being transported to his home, the ambulance hit a pothole in Dhand village in Haryana and Brar’s grandson noticed movement in his hand.

He was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital where doctors said he was alive. He was then referred to a hospital in Nising, and is now at NP Rawal Hospital in Karnal. His condition is critical.

“We cannot say that the patient had died. When he was brought to us, he was breathing and had blood pressure as well as a pulse. We don’t know what happened at the other hospital, whether it was a technical error or something else,” said Dr Netrapal from NP Rawal Hospital.

The doctor added that Brar has an infection in his chest because of which his breathing is laborious.

