Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday filed a case against unidentified miscreants after a tyre of Mirage fighter jet was stolen from a truck carrying a consignment of military equipment from Lucknow. The thieves stole the tyre from a truck that was carrying military goods to the Jodhpur airbase from Bakshi Ka Talab airbase. According to reports, the theft took place at 2 am on November 27 near the Shaheed Path in Lucknow, when the truck was on its way to the Jodhpur Airbase.

Truck driver Hem Singh Rawat said that the miscreants, who were travelling in a black Scorpio, took advantage of a traffic jam and stole the tyre of the Mirage fighter jet. "As a result of the traffic jam, all heavy vehicles were line one after the other while the smaller vehicles were moving. I immediately called up the police control room and informed them about the incident. A police team reached the site and verified what I had told them," Rawat said, as reported by The Times of India.

"Thereafter I went to Ashiana police station and handed over a written complaint. Thereafter I left as I had to deliver the consignment as per pre-set schedule," the driver was quoted as saying in the report.

Talking about Mirage-2000, it is one of the best fighter jets in the arsenal of the IAF. The jets had shown their capabilities during the Balakot air strike in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in response to the deadly Pulwama attack that claimed the lives of 40 Indian soldiers.

IAF acquires two Mirage 2000 fighter jet

The Indian Air Force received a major boost to its fighter jet fleet as two-second hand Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft have arrived from France at its Gwalior airbase last week. The two aircraft were acquired by the IAF as part of the programme to make up the number of aircraft in the Mirage fighter fleet to around 50.

The IAF had recently purchased around 51 Mirages in different batches and they form three squadrons which are all based in the Gwalior Air Force station.

(With inputs from agencies)