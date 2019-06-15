Bhopal: A seer, famous as ‘Mirchi Baba’, who predicted the victory of Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijay Singh in the Lok Sabha election 2019, has asked for permission to carry out his promise of ‘samadhi’ on June 16, since Mr. Singh lost to Pragya Thakur from Bhopal constituency by a massive margin of 3.64 lakh votes.

Baba Vairagyanand Giri had conducted a ‘yagna‘ along with several religious leaders for the victory of Digvijay Singh during the poll campaign.

The bizarre request of Giri has been turned down by Bhopal Collector Tarun Kumar and has asked the police to ensure his well-being.

“We received a letter on June 13 from Vairagyanand Giri Maharaj for taking samadhi. Such kind of permissions are never given and I have directed the police to ensure the protection of Vairagyanand’s life and belongings,” said Kumar.

Vairagyanand had filed an application to the district collector through Advocate Mazid Ali who said that Baba Vairagyanand Giri Maharaj had submitted a plea demanding that permission to take Brahmaleen samadhi and a place for the same also be identified for him to perform the task peacefully.

Mazid Ali said that 2:11 pm on June 16 is an “auspicious time” for the ritual and the same has been mentioned in the application.

Earlier, he was trolled on social media for not going ahead with the ‘Samadhi’ he had promised and vanished after the Lok Sabha results.

Ali claimed that Vairagyanand was observing penance in Assam’s Kamakhya Temple and urged the administration to “cooperate” with the spiritual leader and “respect his religious feelings”.

(With PTI Inputs)