Mirzapur District Election Result LIVE: The much-awaited results of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 will be declared on Thursday (March 10). The counting of the votes will begin with postal ballots across the state. India.Com team will bring you the latest news updates from the Mirzapur district which saw a tough contest between candidates of Samajwadi Party, Congress, BJP, and BSP. The Mirzapur district has 5 Assembly constituencies — Mirzapur, Chhanbey, Majhawan, Chunar, and Marihan. Mirzapur district went to the polls in the last phase of the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh elections held on March 7.Also Read - Ghaziabad, Dholana, Sahibabad, Muradnagar, Loni Election Results LIVE Updates: Counting Begins at 8 am

Follow our updates for the latest trends/results and round-wise updates from the counting center in Mirzapur district. Also Read - Lucknow West Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begins at 8 AM