Miscreants Hurl Country Bombs At Puducherry BJP Worker, Hack Him To Death; Horrific Video Emerges

Puducherry: In a shocking incident, 7 bike-borne assailants on Sunday night hurled country-made bombs at a BJP worker in Puducherry and hacked him to death. The incident happened when 45-year-old Senthil Kumar, a resident of Kanuvapettai and a relative of Puducherry home minister A Namassivayam, was standing near a bakery in a populated area.

The CCTV footage of the incident showed a group of seven bike-borne men hurling locally made bombs at the victim who collapsed due to the impact and was later hacked to death.

Puducherry BJP Worker Hacked to Death: Watch Video

As per the police, the incident happened at around 9 PM on Sunday night when the victim, Senthil Kumar, 45, was standing near a bakery in a populated area.

Soon after getting information, a police team rushed to the spot and took custody of the body which was sent for post-mortem examination. Police officials also found out the CCTV footage from a nearby security camera showing an attacker throwing two locally-made bombs at Kumar.

Case Filed, Probe Initiated

Police have filed a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is going on.

After the news of Senthil’s killing spread in the region, at least 700 BJP functionaries and Kumar’s relatives gathered at the spot, along with home minister A Namassivayam, who broke down after looking at the victim’s body.

What CCTV Footage Shows

In the CCTV footage, the gang members were seen assaulting the BJP worker with sticks as the area gets enveloped in smoke. Police said they have initiated an investigation into the murder and efforts are on to nab the culprits.

Saying that Senthil Kumaran died on the spot after being attacked by the miscreants, police said four special teams have been formed to nab the assailants and police are scanning the footage from the nearby tea stall.

Who Was Senthil Kumaran

42-year-old Senthil Kumaran was looking after the party’s affairs in the Mangalam constituency. Apart from the political affiliations, Kumaran was actively involved in real estate deals and was into other businesses also, police said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.