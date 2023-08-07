Home

Watch: Miscreants Hurl Petrol Bomb At Mosque In Indore, Case Registered

The crime was captured on one of the CCTV cameras installed near the mosque. The footage shows the accused hurling a petrol bomb at the mosque and onto the road.

Miscreants Hurl Petrol Bomb at Mosque in Indore. Photo: Twitter @imMAK02

Indore: A shocking incident has emerged from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, where a group of individuals, including a woman, threw a petrol bomb at a mosque and then fled the scene. This incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday in the Malharganj area of the city.

Responding promptly to the incident, the police have registered a case after a video surfaced on social media platforms showing the group throwing a petrol bomb at the mosque. Fortunately, there were no reported damages to property or injuries.

Based on a complaint by Jawahar Marg resident Mohammad Shabbir, cops registered a case against the unidentified accused.

In the complaint, Shabbir alleged that on Sunday morning when they reached the mosque for morning prayers, they found broken glass shards inside the mosque and its premises and some burn marks on the wall.

They checked the CCTVs and found out about the vandalism.

Police have initiated the probe and further details are awaited.

