New Delhi: Hours after serving a defamation notice on Patanjali owner Baba Ramdev for alleged disparaging remarks against allopathy and allopathic doctors, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the false campaign running by Patanjali owner Ramdev on vaccination should be stopped. In the letter, the IMA also urged PM Modi to take action under sedition charges against the yoga guru for his remarks. Also Read - Why Isn’t This Country Buying Covid-19 Vaccines...: Kejriwal Trains Guns on Centre Amid Shortage

“The misinformation campaign on vaccination by Patanjali owner Ramdev should be stopped. In a video he claimed that 10,000 doctors and lakhs of people have died despite taking both doses of vaccine. Action under sedition charges should be taken against him,” the IMA said in the letter to PM Modi. Also Read - Former Mumbai Player Ranjita Rane Dies After Battling Cancer

Earlier in the day, the IMA in the defamation suit against Baba Ramdev demanded an apology from him within 15 days, failing which it said it will demand a compensation of Rs 1,000 crore from the yoga guru. Also Read - COVID Airborne: Centre Revises Guidelines, Says Virus Spreads When Infected People Cough, Sneeze or Talk

Copy of the letter to PM Modi:

The six-page notice served on behalf of IMA (Uttarakhand) secretary Ajay Khanna by his lawyer Neeraj Pandey describes the remarks by Ramdev as damaging to the reputation and the image of allopathy and around 2,000 practitioners of it who are part of the association.

Terming the remarks of the yoga guru a “criminal act” under section of 499 of the Indian Penal Code, the notice demanded a written apology from him within 15 days of its receipt, or else a compensation of Rs 1,000 crore will be demanded from him at the rate of Rs 50 lakh per member of the IMA.

The notice has also asked Ramdev to make a video clip contradicting all his false and defamatory allegations, and circulate it on all the social media platforms where he had uploaded his earlier video clip levelling the allegations.

It has also asked the yoga guru to withdraw a “misleading” advertisement from all platforms endorsing “Coronil kit”, a product of his firm, as an effective medicine for COVID-19, failing which an FIR and a criminal case will be lodged against him by the IMA.