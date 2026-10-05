‘Misleading’: Election Commission hits back at Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Illegal’ form 6 claims against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The Election Commission dubbed Rahul Gandhi's claims against CEC Gyanesh Kumar as misleading, asserting the Bihar SIR order was unanimous and SC-approved.

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New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday issued a public “fact check” labeling Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s claims against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as “misleading”. Responding to Gandhi’s post alleging that CEC Kumar “changed Form 6 illegally and unilaterally” to assist the ruling party, the poll body clarified that the June 24, 2025 Special Intensive Revision (SIR) order in Bihar was a unanimous decision of the commission and was subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court.

Election Commission of India dubs Rahul Gandhi’s post as “misleading”

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday dubbed as “misleading” a social media post by Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, which accused Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar of modifying voter enrolment forms unilaterally. In a post on X, Gandhi claimed it was established “beyond doubt” that CEC Kumar changed Form 6 illegally without consensus to aid the BJP, warning that those involved in this “criminal assault on our democracy” would be held accountable.

Tagging the Congress leader’s post, the EC said on X, “The statement made in this post is misleading”.

It said the order for SIR in Bihar was issued on June 24, 2025 with the “unanimous approval” of the Commission.

“This order has been upheld by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in its judgment dated May 27, 2026,” the EC said.

The poll body further said in its press note of September 25, 2026, in Point 1(iii), it has stated that “the declaration attached to Form 6 for SIR has been upheld by the Hon’ble Supreme Court”.

Fact Check ❌The statement made in this post is misleading ✅1) The order for SIR in Bihar issued on 24 June 2025 was issued with the unanimous approval of the Commission. This order has been upheld by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in its judgment dated 27 May 2026 ✅2) In its Press Note No. 120 dated 26 September 2026, in Point 1(iii), ECI has stated that, “The declaration attached to Form 6 for SIR has been upheld by the Hon’ble Supreme Court.” #ECIFactCheck — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) October 5, 2026

Subsequently, the EC had withdrawn the declaration, seeking details of parents of those applying for enrolment in SIR, from its online portals from non-SIR states. Form 6 is filled by those seeking inclusion in the voters’ list. The online version of Form 6 and the declaration used to ask for a one-time password only once for both the documents and not twice. This gave rise to suggestions that the declaration was an integral part of Form 6.

(With inputs from agencies)