New Delhi: The Freedom House report downgrading India’s status to a “partly free” country is “misleading, incorrect and misplaced”, the Union government said on Friday in a sharp rebuttal to the assessment of the US-based think tank. Centre said it treats all citizens equally without discrimination and asserted that discussion, debate and dissent are part of Indian democracy. “The Freedom House report, titled ‘Democracy Under Siege’, in which it has been claimed that India’s status as a free country has declined to ‘partly free’ is misleading, incorrect and misplaced,” the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said in a statement. Also Read - Applying For Passport Services Made Easy With DigiLocker | All You Need to Know

The report by the US-based organisation had claimed that the decline in India’s status was “due to a multi-year pattern in which the Hindu nationalist government and its allies have presided over rising violence and discriminatory policies affecting the Muslim population and pursued a crackdown on expressions of dissent by the media, academics, civil society groups, and protesters. Also Read - Delhi Police Files FIR Against Toolkit Creators, Greta Says Will Stand With Protesters | Top Developments

All citizens equal Also Read - #FarmersProtest Gets Global Support; Ministers, Bollywood Celebs Slam Rihanna, Thunberg, Others With #IndiaTogether

Responding to the findings, the ministry said, “Government of India treats all its citizens with equality as enshrined under the Constitution of the country and all laws are applied without discrimination. Due process of law is followed in matters relating to law and order, irrespective of the identity of the alleged instigator.

“With specific reference to the North East Delhi riots in January 2019, the law enforcement machinery acted swiftly in an impartial and fair manner. Proportionate and appropriate actions were taken to control the situation. Necessary legal and preventive actions were taken by the law enforcement machinery on all complaints/calls received, as per law and procedures, the ministry said.

Migrant crisis

The government also rebutted the allegation in the report that the COVID-19-induced lockdown “left millions of migrant workers in cities without work or basic resources” and “resulted in the dangerous and unplanned displacement of millions of internal migrant workers”.

The government said that the lockdown was announced to control the spread of the coronavirus and the period allowed the government to ramp up production capacity of masks, ventilators, personal protection equipment (PPE) kits, etc. and thereby effectively prevent the spread of the pandemic. India has, on per capita basis, registered one of the lowest rates of active COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 related deaths globally.

Discussion, debate and dissent

Denying the report’s claims that academics and journalists were intimidated, the government said, discussion, debate and dissent are part of Indian democracy. “The Government of India attaches highest importance to the safety and security of all residents of the country, including journalists. The Government of India has issued a special advisory to States and Union Territories on safety of journalists requesting them to strictly enforce the law to ensure safety and security of media persons,” it said.

The report has claimed that though the private media are vigorous and diverse, and investigations and scrutiny of politicians do occur, but attacks on press freedom have escalated dramatically under the Modi government, and reporting has become significantly less ambitious in recent years. Authorities have used security, defamation, sedition, and hate speech laws, as well as contempt-of-court charges, to quiet critical voices in the media.

MEA too rejects report

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also slammed US government-funded NGO Freedom House over its report downgrading India’s status to a “partly free” country, saying India has well established democratic practices and does not need “sermons” from those who cannot get their basics right.

When asked about the report, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, “The political judgements of Freedom House are as inaccurate and distorted as their maps.” Srivastava was referring to a wrongful depiction of India’s map by Freedom House. “For example on the COVID-19 situation, there is a widespread appreciation in the world of our response, of our high recovery rate and of our low fatality rate,” he said.

“India has robust institutions and well established democratic practices. We do not need sermons especially from those who cannot get their basics right,” Srivastava asserted.

(With inputs from PTI)