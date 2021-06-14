New Delhi: Champat Rai, Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary, has dismissed corruption charges levelled by Opposition parties in purchasing land worth at an inflated price for the Ram temple premises. In a Terming the allegations as “misleading and motivated by political hatred”, Rai asserted that all lands that Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has purchased so far have been bought at a price much less than the open market price. He stated that buying and selling of the land are being done on the basis of mutual dialogue and consent. Also Read - Ram Temple Will be Made of Only Stones, IIT Chennai Being Consulted For Construction

"After the Supreme Court's decision on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi on November 9, 2019, innumerable people from across the country started coming to Ayodhya to buy land. Land prices have increased. The plot on which newspaper discussion is being conducted is a very prominent place near the railway station. The land that Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has purchased so far has been bought at a price much less than the open market price," Rai said in a statement released last night.

Allegations (of fraud) are misleading & motivated by political hatred. All lands that Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has purchased so far have been bought at a price much less than the open market price: Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Champat Rai pic.twitter.com/SRucZwaHKX — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2021

His clarification comes after AAP and Samajwadi Party (SP) alleged that the land worth Rs 2 crore was purchased at Rs 18.5 crore by the trust in Ayodhya. Sharing several documents on Twitter, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said, “Ravi Mohan Tiwari and Sultan Ansari bought land worth Rs 2 crores at 7:10 pm. At 7:15 pm, Champat Rai of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust bought this land from them for Rs 18.5 crores.”

Echoing similar views, SP leader Tej Narayan Pandey asked how a land’s value can increase by 10 times in 10 minutes. “The Trust purchased a piece of land, which had been bought in Rs 2 crores just 10 minutes before, in Rs 18.5 crores on March 18,” he alleged.

Seeking a CBI probe in the matter, Pandey claimed that Trust member Anil Mishra and Mayor of Ayodhya Rishikesh Upadhyay were witnesses in both the sale agreements.

