New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning paid homage to the forgone Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on his first death anniversary. Sharing a video from last year's prayer meeting, PM Modi remembered how Jaitley was known for his diligence, wit and warm personality.

"On this day, last year, we lost Shri Arun Jaitley Ji. I miss my friend a lot. Arun Ji diligently served India. His wit, intellect, legal acumen and warm personality were legendary. Here is what I had said during a prayer meeting in his memory," PM Modi said in a tweet.

"He was a friend for all, he was loved by all… Whenever anyone was in need, he was always present," the Prime Minister said in the 14-minute video clip.

On this day, last year, we lost Shri Arun Jaitley Ji. I miss my friend a lot. Arun Ji diligently served India. His wit, intellect, legal acumen and warm personality were legendary. Here is what I had said during a prayer meeting in his memory. https://t.co/oTcSeyssRk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2020

A key BJP leader and the brain behind the party’s trust for decades, Jaitley was an articulate champion of the saffron party’s policies and ideology, while his warm personality and affable manners won him immense respect and friendships across the political spectrum.

Besides PM Modi, several top BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda, paid their rich tributes to the cherished leader.

“Remembering Arun Jaitley ji, an outstanding politician, prolific orator and a great human being who had no parallels in Indian polity. He was multifaceted and a friend of friends, who will always be remembered for his towering legacy, transformative vision and devotion to nation,” tweeted Home Minister Amit Shah.

Remembering Arun Jaitley ji, an outstanding politician, prolific orator and a great human being who had no parallels in Indian polity. He was multifaceted and a friend of friends, who will always be remembered for his towering legacy, transformative vision and devotion to nation. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 24, 2020

On the other hand, BJP President JP Nadda remembers Jaitley for the “unending contribution of his public welfare policies and schemes in nation-building”.

Arun Jaitley served as the Union finance minister in the first run of Modi government and wore many hats in public life, from that of a lawyer to a politician and a cricket administrator.

He died at 66 years of age last year in Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), two weeks after being hospitalised over complaints of breathlessness following prolonged illness.