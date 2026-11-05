Missed your name in voter list? ECI announces special revision schedule, sets deadline for final electoral rolls; Check key dates

The ECI has announced the schedule for the SSR of electoral rolls, focusing on first-time voters and eligible people left out of voter lists. The draft rolls will be published on November 30, 2026, while the final electoral rolls are scheduled for January 21, 2027.

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The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls to ensure that all eligible voters are included in the voter list. The exercise will mainly focus on young people who have recently become eligible to vote, first-time voters and those who were left out of the electoral rolls.

According to the Election Commission, the process of preparing the integrated draft electoral rolls will be completed by November 30, 2026. The final voter lists will be published on January 21, 2027. This will give voters an opportunity to check their details, raise objections and seek corrections before the final lists are released.

The revision will be carried out in states and Union Territories (UTs) where the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has recently been completed or where its third phase is currently underway. The ECI has clarified that the exercise will not take place across the entire country at the same time.

The poll body said the schedule for Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Delhi, Tripura and Telangana will be announced separately.

The exercise will also be conducted at a later stage in hilly regions, including Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, due to difficult weather conditions during the winter season.

SSR Schedule: Important Dates

The Election Commission has set the following deadlines for different stages of the revision process:

November 20, 2026: Deadline for rationalisation and rearrangement of polling stations.

November 30, 2026: Publication of integrated draft electoral rolls.

November 30 to December 12, 2026: Period for filing claims and objections.

January 16, 2027: Deadline for disposing of claims and objections.

January 21, 2027: Publication of final electoral rolls.

The ECI has also issued instructions to Booth Level Officers (BLOs), District Registration Officers (DROs), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and other officials involved in the exercise.

Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) have been asked to keep the public and political parties informed about the progress of the revision. They will also share weekly updates on claims and objections received by the EROs and explain how people can appeal if they are unhappy with a decision.

Why is the election commission conducting SSR?

The Special Summary Revision is a regular process through which the Election Commission updates voter lists. It helps add newly eligible voters, correct errors in existing entries and remove names of people who have died, shifted permanently or have duplicate registrations, following the prescribed procedure.

This exercise is different from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). While SIR involves a more detailed verification of existing electoral records, SSR mainly focuses on updating the current voter list and adding eligible citizens who are missing from it.

The ECI had earlier issued instructions on September 29, asking officials in at least 20 states and Union Territories to organise a special drive to identify voters who may have been left out during the SIR process. Officials were asked to compare pre-SIR and post-SIR electoral rolls and help eligible people apply for registration.