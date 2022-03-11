New Delhi: Expressing concerns on a missile landing in Pakistan, the Defence Ministry has issued an statement saying “Technical malfunction led to accidental firing, incident deeply regrettable,” reported NDTV.Also Read - RBI Directs Paytm Payments Bank to Stop Onboarding New Customers. Here's Why

"On 9 March 2022, in the course of routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile. The Government of India has taken a serious view and ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

"It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident," it added.