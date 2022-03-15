New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday informed the parliament that a formal “high-level inquiry” has been ordered into the March 9 incident of the “inadvertent” release of a missile from India into Pakistan’s territory. Briefing the Rajya Sabha about the incident, Rajnath said Indian Armed Forces are “well-trained and disciplined” as he expressed regrets over the accidental missile fire. Noting that the Centre is taking the matter “very seriously”, the Defence Minister told the House a high-level probe has been ordered.Also Read - International Flights to Operate With 100% Capacity From March 27: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

"I'd like to tell this House about an incident that occurred on 9 March 2022. It's related to an accidental missile release during the inspection. During routine maintenance and inspection of the missile unit, around 7 pm, one missile got accidentally released," he added.

Rajnath Singh’s full statement on Accidental Missile Fire

I would like to inform the House that government has taken serious note of the incident. A formal high level inquiry has been ordered. The inquiry would determine the exact cause of the said accident. I would also like to state that a review of the Standard Operating Procedures for operations, maintenance and inspections is being conducted in the wake of this incident. I can assure the House that the missile system is very reliable and safe. Moreover, our safety procedures and protocols are of the highest order and are reviewed from time to time. Our Armed Forces are well-trained and disciplined and are well experienced in handling such systems. I can assure the House that the missile system is very reliable and safe. Moreover, our safety procedures and protocols are of the highest order and are reviewed from time to time. Our Armed Forces are well-trained and disciplined and are well experienced in handling such systems: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

India accidently fires a supersonic missile into Pakistan

On March 9, India had accidently fired a supersonic missile into Pakistan during a routine maintenance operation because of a technical malfunction. The missile hit a private property (cold storage) near Mian Channu, some 275-km from Lahore, but no loss of life was reported.

Later, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said Islamabad could have responded to New Delhi, but it observed restraint. “We could have responded after an Indian missile fell in Mian Channu but we observed restraint,” Imran had said while addressing a public rally in Punjab’s Hafizabad district on Sunday.