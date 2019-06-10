New Delhi: The Indian Air Force on Monday gave an update on the search operation for AN-32 aircraft that has gone missing for a week now. The IAF said, “Aerial search and rescue operations (SAR) were carried out by helicopters and C-130s during the day. Missions by UAV and C130 have been planned in the night to locate the missing aircraft. No sightings as yet.”

The IAF has constantly been tweeting updates. On Sunday, it said the teams had made considerable headway into the search area “which has been progressively expanded based on inputs from multiple sources.”

Ground teams have continued the #Search in full force. The teams have made considerable headway into the search area, which has been progressively expanded based on inputs from multiple sources. Search on ground will continue through the night. 2/2 — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 9, 2019

By Friday, fighter aircraft C 130, aircraft carrying special sensors, helicopters, satellites had also been deployed for the search operation and help of civil, police and local agencies had also been sought.

Last Monday, the Russian-made aircraft had taken off from Jorhat at 12.27 PM for the Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground. Its last contact with the ground control was at 1 PM.

The Indian Army deployed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Thursday to search for the transport aircraft. “Unmanned aerial vehicles were also deployed today along with the C-130Js and helicopters but so far, we have not able to locate anything. The search operations will continue through the night,” a Defence spokesperson had said.